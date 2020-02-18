Volleyball Player Says She 'Messed Up' After Swerving Derrick Jones Jr. in Her DMs - Heat Nation

The recent publicity garnered by Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. has opened him to closer scrutiny, including an embarrassing exchange on social media four years ago with volleyball player Brittany Robinson.

Jones was signed by the Heat at the end of 2017, with his dunking prowess a key factor that earned him a selection to Saturday night’s Slam Dunk Contest.

At the time of the exchange, Robinson was playing volleyball for University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, while Jones was preparing for the 2016 NBA Draft after playing one season at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Jones ended up not being selected and signed as a free agent with the Phoenix Suns.

Robinson, who now serves as an assistant coach for her alma mater, indicated in an updated message that the relationship she was in at the time ended badly.

Derrick Jones Jr. slid in my insta DMs 4 years ago and asked for my number and I didn’t give it to him bc I had a boyfriend…welp, my ex ended up being a lying piece of shit and Derrick Jones ended up winning the NBA Dunk Contest so you could say I messed up… — Brittany Robinson (@britt__robinson) February 16, 2020

Despite that potential opening for Jones, there’s no indication that Robinson plans on resuming any social media contact with him.

In the meantime, Jones is looking to use the momentum from that victory to continue contributing to the Heat. This season, he’s averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Heat.