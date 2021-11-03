- Video: Tyler Herro goes off against Dallas Mavericks, scores 15 points in 2nd quarter
Video: Tyler Herro goes off against Dallas Mavericks, scores 15 points in 2nd quarter
- Updated: November 2, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has started this season on fire.
In the second quarter of his team’s contest on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks, he went off for 15 points.
Tyler Herro (15 in 2Q) is in the zone 🔥@MiamiHEAT 70@dallasmavs 62
Halftime on TNT pic.twitter.com/76JFJz4uJ6
— NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2021
The third-year phenom finished the half with 17 points overall on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Thanks largely to his play, the Heat led the Mavs 70-62 at intermission.
Coming into the game, Herro has been putting up sizzling numbers, both in terms of points per game and efficiency, despite coming off the bench.
It’s looking like he will be a prime contender for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
The Heat are currently 5-1 and looking every bit like their best selves. With the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks struggling out of the gate, this is a great opportunity for the Heat to get ahead of the posse and put pressure on the rest of the Eastern Conference.
