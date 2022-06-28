Victor Oladipo seen wearing Miami Heat gear while conducting offseason training

One of the better comeback stories in the NBA this past season was that of Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo.

After missing the first few months of the season, Oladipo battled back and earned a spot in the Heat’s playoff rotation. In several playoff games, he served as a highly valuable contributor for the Heat. While the team fell just short of advancing to the 2022 NBA Finals, Oladipo put himself in a great position moving forward.

The 30-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his playoff performances likely increased his perceived value. Though it is unclear if the Heat will be able to bring him back, Oladipo may have sent a message recently that he would like to remain in South Florida.

Oladipo was seen working out in Heat gear.

So @VicOladipo is finally getting a proper offseason to get in the best hoops shape possible & he's doing so while still wearing Miami Heat gear. Obvs doesn't mean he's back 100% but there's tons of mutual interest from both sides to run this pairing back. pic.twitter.com/KAnlJ4Pwc1 — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) June 28, 2022

If Oladipo and the Heat were to agree on a deal, he would likely have a chance to earn an even larger role in the team’s rotation next season. The Heat certainly have some solid talent at the guard position, but Oladipo’s ability as a two-way player is quite rare.

If Oladipo and the Heat are not able to agree on a deal, he is sure to get a fair amount of interest from teams around the league. Prior to his return last season, there was concern that Oladipo wouldn’t resemble anything close to the player that he was before his multiple injuries.

Luckily, he looked strong, fast and determined whenever he got on the floor. He had some impressive offensive outings in the playoffs and some truly dominant defensive ones as well.

Only time will tell if Oladipo is still working out in Heat gear once the 2022-23 season begins.