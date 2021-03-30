 Victor Oladipo offers hyped reaction as Miami Heat finally snap losing streak - Heat Nation
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was unable to play in the team’s 98-88 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night, but he was still fired up when the team snapped its six-game losing streak.

Miami had been sputtering after a strong stretch that allowed it to get back into the playoff conversation in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Heat rode a 39-point third quarter on Monday to beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The win now puts Miami at 23-24, and they remain in the No. 8 spot in the East.

Oladipo, who was acquired by the Heat at the deadline, has been out of the lineup.

When he returns, the two-time All-Star will add a new dynamic to Miami’s lineup as it will have yet another elite scorer.

This season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in 29 games.

