Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.

Oladipo recently stated that he is ready to help Miami win games. But to do that, he also emphasized that he just needs to play to get his rhythm back.

“I just need to play,” Oladipo said. “I just need to play. I think only the guys who have been in my shoes, who have experienced what I’ve experienced, really understand when you sit down for however long you sit down for and try to get back in the flow of things and ramp things up, you just need repetition, you just need to play.”

The second overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft has missed a significant number of games in recent years because of injuries. He made his 2021-22 season debut in early March and appeared in eight games in the regular season.

Oladipo played 21.6 minutes per game. It’s worth noting that he averaged 20.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per 36 minutes, so it seems like there’s a chance 29-year-old will eventually get back to his All-Star level. He lit things up in the last game of Miami’s regular season, recording 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against his former team, the Orlando Magic.

At the end of the day, however, it is common to see a team tighten its rotation when the playoffs arrive. With Oladipo just returning from a long layoff and several other Heat players contributing during the regular season, it makes sense for Oladipo to be omitted from Miami’s postseason rotation.

The guard could have an opportunity to suit up for the Heat in the upcoming games, as fellow guard Kyle Lowry is currently nursing an injury.