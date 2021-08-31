Victor Oladipo issues emphatic reaction to story detailing how he’s lost $110 million

Victor Oladipo re-signed with the Miami Heat this offseason on a one-year contract.

When MSN ran a story on how the shooting guard has lost $110 million during his NBA career, Oladipo reacted strongly to it on social media.

Oladipo entered the league in 2013 after getting drafted by the Orlando Magic with the second overall pick. Although he played decently, he never lived up to the hype of his draft position during his time with the team.

He was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for one season.

The 6-foot-4 guard was then sent to Indiana Pacers in 2017, where he eventually evolved into an All-Star player. Indiana understandably wanted to keep him in the long run and reportedly offered him a four-year, $112 million extension, which Oladipo declined. The Pacers offered him the massive deal despite Oladipo previously suffering a number of devastating injuries.

It was considered a major risk for Oladipo at the time.

Knowing that Oladipo was set on leaving Indiana, the Pacers packaged him a deal to the Houston Rockets last season. He played 20 games with the Rockets before being shipped to the Heat.

Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury after playing just four games with Miami.

While he can still return to form in the near future, other teams are probably wary of offering a lucrative deal to a player coming back from a devastating injury..