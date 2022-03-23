Victor Oladipo has ‘no doubt’ he can get back to his All-Star level: ‘I’m still that guy’

Victor Oladipo has played in just a few games so far this season, but the talented guard has a lot of confidence regarding how good he can be now that he’s playing again following a lengthy absence.

In fact, Oladipo believes, without a doubt, that he can get back to the All-Star level he was at before injuries started to derail his career.

“I’m still that guy,” Oladipo told The Ringer. “Now I just got to get my body back to feeling like it’s at an All-Star level, which takes time. I have no doubt in my mind that I can.”

It’s great to see that Oladipo still has the confidence necessary to make an impact in the NBA, but that’s certainly going to be a tall order. Oladipo will turn 30 years old in May, and even though he’s back on the court now, injuries will always be a concern for him.

In fact, the last time he played in more 36 games in a season was back during the 2017-18 campaign. While he may still have the talent to be an All-Star, it remains to be seen if he can stay healthy long enough to gain that recognition.

Right now, an All-Star appearance is surely not his main priority. After all, he is part of a Miami Heat team that is looking to win an NBA title this season. Miami is looking like a strong contender, as it currently sits in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 47-25 record.

So far this season, Oladipo has averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 assists per game in four games. He’s missed the Heat’s last two contests with a back injury, but he could make his return on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.