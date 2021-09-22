- Victor Oladipo congratulates J.J. Redick on tremendous career after his retirement announcement
Victor Oladipo congratulates J.J. Redick on tremendous career after his retirement announcement
- Updated: September 22, 2021
On Tuesday, sharpshooter J.J. Redick announced his retirement from the NBA.
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo gave Redick a sincere parting message for his tremendous time in the league.
Redick, 37, last played for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2021-22 campaign.
Over the course of his career, he competed for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Mavericks.
The sniper holds career averages of 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. In addition, he shot a whopping 41.5 percent from deep during his time in the association.
As for Oladipo, he is aiming to resurrect his glory days in the NBA. The veteran is fighting back to regain full health and is aiming to prove himself this season with the Heat.
The 29-year-old Oladipo averaged a career-low 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in his brief stint with the Heat last season.
