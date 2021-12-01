Udonis Haslem’s hilarious reaction to life-changing development regarding world’s 1st living robots

In an extremely interesting scientific development, some robots are now capable of reproducing. The news was shared on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)



Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem caught wind of the news and shared a hilarious reaction.

Haslem, who’s 41 years old, has certainly seen his fair share of exciting scientific developments over the years. This is surely one of the more unique ones.

The big man is in his 19th season in the NBA. It seems like fans are probably going to be able to watch him play for at least one more season after this one ends, as he recently spoke about wanting to reach 20 seasons at the NBA level.

At this point in his career, Haslem adds most of his value off the court. His veteran presence makes a big impact on his teammates, but he doesn’t get a lot of playing time.

He has gotten into a total of four games this season and is averaging 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.

Haslem has won three NBA titles during his lengthy stint with the Heat, and he was a big part of all of them. They came in 2006, 2012 and 2013.

Only time will tell if he adds another ring to his collection before he retires. The 2021-22 Heat definitely seem like title contenders, but the league is loaded with championship-caliber squads this season. Miami will have to fend off some fierce competition in order to win it all.

The Heat’s next game will come on Wednesday against a pesky Cleveland Cavaliers team.