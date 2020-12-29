Miami Heat newcomer Avery Bradley is going through a trial by fire with his new team, and it looks like one Heat veteran has liked what he has seen thus far.

On Monday, Heat legend Udonis Haslem shouted out Bradley via social media.

Bradley signed with the Heat as a free agent this offseason after having spent the previous year with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Lakers of course defeated the Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, Bradley was not there to take part.

Bradley opted out of the 2019-20 season restart back in late June.

As it turns out, Bradley’s fresh legs have been highly useful for a Heat team that just endured one of the shortest offseasons in professional sports history.

Though Bradley missed his team’s opening game this season, he played for over 28 minutes in the Heat’s Christmas Day win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He recorded 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in the game.

Surely, he’ll only get more comfortable with Haslem and the rest of his Heat teammates as the season progresses.