Although the Miami Heat’s championship quest failed after losing Game 6 of the NBA Finals, their players seem to be committed to using the experience to come back stronger next season.

Forward Udonis Haslem posted an inspiring message on social media about using such an experience as an opportunity to get better.

Haslem just finished his 17th season in the NBA, all of which have been with the Heat. Through it all, he’s won three NBA titles, but he’s also endured some hard times.

He saw the team that won the 2006 championship dissolve and watched on in 2010 when LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to town to form the Big 3.

He was there when they experienced a meltdown in the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks only to bounce back and win the next two NBA titles.

With All-Star Jimmy Butler fully embedded into the Heat’s culture, and young studs Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn showing great potential, Miami is a team that the NBA will have to deal with for years to come.