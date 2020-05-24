Udonis Haslem Predicts What Season Will Look Like Once NBA Returns

The NBA is gaining momentum on a resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Miami Heat icon Udonis Haslem predicted what the season will look like once the league resumes.

“Most likely it’s going to have to be a tournament situation,” Haslem recently said on ESPN. “It’s not, I don’t think, realistic to really see if we can pick up where we left off. But we’re going to have to take some kind of situation of how the teams were matched up in the playoffs and move forward from that point on. “We can’t finish out everything. But I definitely think there needs to a be a pre-period before we jump right into the playoffs, to get guys acclimated and back into the season, helping to prevent injuries moving forward.”

Back in March, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the novel coronavirus.

However, the All-Star wasn’t the only player to come down with the virus. Numerous players across the league tested positive for the dangerous disease.

As a result, the NBA has been extremely careful about a potential resumption. Yet, the league has slowly begun to take steps in an effort to restore the season.

Haslem, 39, believes there will be a tournament format whenever the NBA returns. The Heat will be in the thick of things as they were fourth in the Eastern Conference standings before the virus halted the season.

For Haslem, the bizarre scenario may be the last action he sees as an NBA player. After all, he contemplated retiring after this season.

The three-time champion has career averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 boards per game.