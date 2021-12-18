Udonis Haslem doubles down in his support for Frank Gore against Deron Williams in boxing match

Miami Heat veteran forward Udonis Haslem didn’t hold back on who he is rooting for in the fight between former NBA player Deron Williams and former NFL star Frank Gore.

Haslem took to Instagram to show his support for Gore, who is from Miami. The former star running back also played college football at the University of Miami.

Gore and Williams are set to face off in a heavyweight boxing match on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley rematch. The fight will take place on Saturday night in Tampa, Fla.

Gore played 16 seasons in the NFL and was named to five Pro Bowls. He was a dominant runner in his NFL career, finishing with 3,735 carries for 16,000 yards, the third-most in NFL history, and 81 rushing touchdowns.

Williams was a three-time All-Star during his NBA career, but he has since turned his focus to boxing. During his NBA career, Williams appeared in 845 games and averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Despite being an NBA player, Williams was unable to get Haslem’s support due to the Heat veteran’s love for the city of Miami.

Haslem and the Heat face the Orlando Magic on Friday night, but they do not have a game on Saturday which would allow Haslem to tune into the bout between Gore and Williams.

It will be interesting to see which former star has become the better boxer in retirement when they square off on Saturday.