Udonis Haslem approves of former Miami Heat coach landing job with Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in some new blood to the coaching staff, and one member of the Miami Heat is thrilled about the hire.

On June 30, Los Angeles made a move to hire David Fizdale, the former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks, as well as a former assistant for the Heat from 2008 to 2016.

Udonis Haslem, the longtime Miami veteran, played for the Heat during the entirety of Fizdale’s tenure with the franchise and gave his endorsement of the Lakers’ newest hire on Instagram.

Haslem has experience playing under Fizdale’s guidance, as does current Laker and former Heat superstar LeBron James. James won two NBA Finals with Fizdale in Miami and won a total of four Eastern Conference titles.

After being eliminated in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Lakers will hope that reuniting James with his former coach will have a similar effect in bringing a title to Los Angeles.