Tyrese Haliburton campaigns for Tyler Herro to win this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has offered his endorsement of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro as this season’s NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Idk about DPOY and ROY but Joel MVP, Tyler 6MOTY, JP MIP — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 12, 2022

Haliburton’s succinct social media message doesn’t figure to sway voters one way or the other. However, Herro’s consistent play throughout the season may turn out to make the decision an obvious one.

In his third season in the NBA, Herro has come off the bench in 56 of his 66 appearances. While on the court, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season.

The average in points and assists were career-highs, while the rebounding average matched his career-high of last season.

Herro’s contributions played a key role in helping give the Heat the best record in the Eastern Conference, a status that would give them home-court advantage through the conference finals.

Besides watching games either on television or online, Haliburton has undoubtedly noticed how effective Herro has been this year. Haliburton’s on-court perspective of Herro this season has come while wearing two different uniforms.

Haliburton began the year with the Sacramento Kings, the team that drafted him with the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. That changed in February, when he was part of a deal that also sent his Kings teammate Buddy Hield to the Pacers.

Herro is no doubt flattered by Halburton’s endorsement and would presumably love to win the award. However, he and the Heat are currently focused on their possible first opponent in the NBA playoffs.

The Heat will have to wait until the play-in portion of the postseason concludes before finding out their opponent. Herro and the Heat will then start that series this weekend.