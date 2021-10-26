Tyler Herro’s subtle reaction to not being named one of Bleacher Report’s top 12 players under 24

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was left off of Bleacher Report’s list of top 12 players in the NBA under the age of 24.

Players listed over Herro included Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr.

The third-year Heat guard offered a subtle reaction to the snub, as he liked a tweet displaying the list on Monday.

Herro is clearly confident in his abilities, and it seems that he’s going to use this snub as motivation going forward.

The University of Kentucky product is off to a hot start this season.

Prior to Miami’s win over the Orlando Magic on Monday, Herro was averaging 28.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor.

He continued his strong play against Orlando, scoring 13 points and adding nine assists to move his season averages to 23.3 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Miami is now 2-1 on the season and Herro has played a major role in the positive start.

If the Heat continue to succeed this season, Herro will find himself on a top players list sooner rather than later.