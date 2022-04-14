Tyler Herro’s mature approach to the fact that the Miami Heat don’t know their 1st-round opponent yet

Since the Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, they have to wait and see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s a fairly new situation that the top seeds in each conference have to deal with. In the past, the regular season No. 1 seed in each conference would face off against the regular season No. 8 seed from the same conference.

Now, the No. 7-10 seeds in each conference battle things out in a play-in tournament to determine which squads fill the final two spots of the playoff bracket.

At the moment, the Heat are waiting to see who wins in a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that game, which will take place on Friday, will then face the Heat in a traditional playoff series.

Though some players might be bothered by the mystery, Heat guard Tyler Herro is not such a player. He recently issued a mature reaction to the situation that the Heat currently face.

Tyler Herro on playoff opponent being down to two teams, “Who ever our opponent is, we’ll be ready.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 14, 2022

It’s not much of a surprise to hear a mature and confident message coming from Herro. After all, he’s blossomed right before the eyes of Heat fans this season. It is now quite easy to argue that Herro is one of the best young guards in the NBA.

In the regular season, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He came off the bench in all but 10 appearances, and he offers the Heat a true scoring option in their second unit.

He’ll likely get even more chances to prove how valuable he is to the Heat once the playoffs begin, no matter who the team faces in the first round.