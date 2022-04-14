- Tyler Herro’s mature approach to the fact that the Miami Heat don’t know their 1st-round opponent yet
- Udonis Haslem reveals what he and Jimmy Butler said to each other during infamous spat on Miami Heat sidelines
- Report: Majority of Miami Heat roster recently went on epic bonding trip ahead of 2022 NBA Playoffs
- Max Strus on Kyle Lowry: ‘We’ve got the best point guard in the league’
- Udonis Haslem reflects on Kevin Garnett’s trash-talk, calls it the ‘most disrespectful s–t’ he’s heard in his life
- Tyrese Haliburton campaigns for Tyler Herro to win this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award
- Report: Rival players speculated that Jimmy Butler could seek trade from Miami Heat if team takes early playoff exit
- LeBron James opens up on vital area he lost dominance in after joining Miami Heat
- Charles Barkley says he’s not sold on the Miami Heat, states they will lose to the Brooklyn Nets if they play one another
- Bam Adebayo: ‘I want it to feel like it was [Dwyane Wade] and Bam, the 2 greatest to ever wear a Heat jersey’
Tyler Herro’s mature approach to the fact that the Miami Heat don’t know their 1st-round opponent yet
- Updated: April 14, 2022
Since the Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, they have to wait and see who they will face in the first round of the playoffs.
It’s a fairly new situation that the top seeds in each conference have to deal with. In the past, the regular season No. 1 seed in each conference would face off against the regular season No. 8 seed from the same conference.
Now, the No. 7-10 seeds in each conference battle things out in a play-in tournament to determine which squads fill the final two spots of the playoff bracket.
At the moment, the Heat are waiting to see who wins in a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks. The winner of that game, which will take place on Friday, will then face the Heat in a traditional playoff series.
Though some players might be bothered by the mystery, Heat guard Tyler Herro is not such a player. He recently issued a mature reaction to the situation that the Heat currently face.
Tyler Herro on playoff opponent being down to two teams, “Who ever our opponent is, we’ll be ready.”
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 14, 2022
It’s not much of a surprise to hear a mature and confident message coming from Herro. After all, he’s blossomed right before the eyes of Heat fans this season. It is now quite easy to argue that Herro is one of the best young guards in the NBA.
In the regular season, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He came off the bench in all but 10 appearances, and he offers the Heat a true scoring option in their second unit.
He’ll likely get even more chances to prove how valuable he is to the Heat once the playoffs begin, no matter who the team faces in the first round.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login