Tyler Herro speaks on small change that has helped elevate his offense since returning from All-Star break

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been on fire since the NBA came back from the All-Star break, as he’s scored 20 or more points in five straight games.

The third-year guard has taken a major leap this season as a whole, but he explained how attacking the basket more has helped take his game to the next level since the All-Star break.

Since coming back from the All-Star break, Herro has been averaging 13.4 drives per game, which is up from the 11.8 drives per contest he averaged before the break. As a result of his increased aggressiveness, he’s also been shooting more free throws.

That change has helped Herro up his scoring, and he’s been able to keep opposing defenses off balance with his new mentality.

“I think people know I’m a shooter. I shoot the ball well,” Herro said. “But I think my best thing is off the dribble, getting in the paint, attacking, getting to the midrange, getting to the rim. I think that’s what I do best. I think I’m hard to stay in front of when you’re playing the shot and then my handle gets me to where I want to go.”

The Heat certainly love seeing Herro wanting to improve his game, and he made this change in his play after watching film of mismatches he had on offense.

“A lot of the mismatches I was drawing, I would break my defender down and I would try to get to the midrange,” he said. “I think going at 7-footers when they’re chasing me from behind, it’s a tough shot. So just trying to get all the way to the rim, get into their angle and try to get an and-one.”

The changes have paid off for Herro, as he’s averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc since the All-Star break. He’s also increased his scoring average for the 2021-22 season to 20.6 points per game.

“When I’m feeling it, I try to get to the midrange, I think,” Herro said. “But lately, I’ve been trying to either shoot an efficient three or try to get to the rim, draw a foul or make a play.”

As Herro continues to blossom, the Heat are going to keep winning games. Miami is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-22 record, and it has a two-game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers, who currently hold the No. 2 seed.

Herro’s scoring has been key to Miami’s success this season, and if he continues to play at this level, the Heat will be a dangerous team in the playoffs.