Tyler Herro shows nothing but love for Jordan Poole as Warriors guard nets larger extension

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole were intertwined all offseason long, as they were both up for contract extensions.

Herro got an extension first, receiving a four-year, $130 million deal from the Heat at the start of October.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022

On Saturday, it was reported that Poole is set to receive a four-year, $140 million deal from the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Naturally, some people thought that Herro would be annoyed at the fact that Poole got a bigger deal than him. However, that wasn’t the case at all. Herro expressed lots of happiness at the fact that his fellow Milwaukee native got a nice deal.

No Tyler Herro issue with Jordan Poole get larger total extension, "It's amazing. You know, he's from Milwaukee, as well. I'm super happy for him. Guys get paid in the league and I'm happy two guys from Wisconsin or from Milwaukee can get a pretty good sized bag." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 15, 2022

All offseason long, fans had been trying to predict what types of deals the two would receive. They’re two of the best young players in the league and will play major roles for their teams in the upcoming campaign.

Herro is expected to move into a starting role for the Heat after winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season.

After starting in 51 of his 76 games last season, Poole is expected to take on the role of sixth man for the Warriors. He’s surely going to be one of the favorites throughout the season for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Comparing their numbers

Herro and Poole put up pretty similar numbers last season, but Herro did have a slightly higher usage rate.

It'll be interesting to see how the two of them perform as the 2022-23 season goes along. The Heat and Warriors will get their only two scheduled matchups out of the way early on in the season.

Golden State is set to host Miami on Oct. 27 while the Heat will host the Warriors on Nov. 1.

Poole and Herro almost faced off against each other in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Miami came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The University of Kentucky product is surely hoping that he can get a crack at Poole and the Warriors in the 2023 NBA Finals, but that's a ways away.