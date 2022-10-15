 Tyler Herro shows nothing but love for Jordan Poole as Warriors guard nets larger extension - Heat Nation
Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole were intertwined all offseason long, as they were both up for contract extensions.

Herro got an extension first, receiving a four-year, $130 million deal from the Heat at the start of October.

On Saturday, it was reported that Poole is set to receive a four-year, $140 million deal from the Warriors.

Naturally, some people thought that Herro would be annoyed at the fact that Poole got a bigger deal than him. However, that wasn’t the case at all. Herro expressed lots of happiness at the fact that his fellow Milwaukee native got a nice deal.

All offseason long, fans had been trying to predict what types of deals the two would receive. They’re two of the best young players in the league and will play major roles for their teams in the upcoming campaign.

Herro is expected to move into a starting role for the Heat after winning the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season.

After starting in 51 of his 76 games last season, Poole is expected to take on the role of sixth man for the Warriors. He’s surely going to be one of the favorites throughout the season for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

Comparing their numbers

Herro and Poole put up pretty similar numbers last season, but Herro did have a slightly higher usage rate.

It'll be interesting to see how the two of them perform as the 2022-23 season goes along. The Heat and Warriors will get their only two scheduled matchups out of the way early on in the season.

Golden State is set to host Miami on Oct. 27 while the Heat will host the Warriors on Nov. 1.

Poole and Herro almost faced off against each other in the 2022 NBA Finals, but Miami came up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The University of Kentucky product is surely hoping that he can get a crack at Poole and the Warriors in the 2023 NBA Finals, but that's a ways away.

