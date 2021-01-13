- Tyler Herro reveals motivational text message from ‘OG’ Udonis Haslem before game vs. 76ers
Tyler Herro reveals motivational text message from ‘OG’ Udonis Haslem before game vs. 76ers
- Updated: January 12, 2021
On Tuesday evening, the struggling Miami Heat looked to get back on track against the Philadelphia 76ers in the City of Brotherly Love.
Before tipoff, veteran forward Udonis Haslem texted some words of encouragement to second-year guard Tyler Herro.
Tyler Herro says, "OG texted me before the game to go out there and have fun, and hold it down for the guys back in Miami."@5ReasonsSports
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 13, 2021
Haslem is one of several Heat players who were unable to play due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. As a result, the team was seriously shorthanded in Philly.
Herro did his best to hold it down by scoring 34 points, while fellow young gun Duncan Robinson added 26 points and little-used University of California, Santa Barbara product Gabe Vincent contributed 24 points.
Unfortunately, Miami couldn’t contain Joel Embiid, who went off for 45 points. As a result, the Heat suffered another tough loss.
With their schedule tightening up over the next few weeks, if the Heat don’t start winning some games against contenders such as the Sixers, things could get ugly real quick for the defending Eastern Conference champs.
