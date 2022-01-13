- Tyler Herro reveals Miami Heat’s secret weapon to slowing down so many elite point guards lately
Tyler Herro reveals Miami Heat’s secret weapon to slowing down so many elite point guards lately
- Updated: January 12, 2022
Despite being shorthanded, the Miami Heat continue to win games.
They defeated the Atlanta Hawks 115-91 on Wednesday, largely by stopping Trae Young, and guard Tyler Herro recognized one of his teammates for stopping a number of prominent backcourt players lately.
Tyler Herro on this team slowing down so many of the league's best point guards lately:
"It's really just Caleb…Caleb's been playing out of his mind for us on both sides of the floor."
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) January 13, 2022
Caleb Martin is one of several newcomers and unsung heroes who have helped Miami maintain one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference despite injuries to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
He had 18 points on Wednesday on 8-of-16 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds.
Herro had a great game himself with 21 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, leading his team in scoring.
On the other side, Young, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, went just 4-of-15 and 1-of-6 from 3-point land.
In their previous game, the Heat blew out the elite Phoenix Suns and did so by holding Chris Paul to a very low point total.
The Heat are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference and are just a hair behind the Brooklyn Nets for the second spot.
With Adebayo and Butler possibly returning not too long from now, Miami could be set for a strong surge in the second half of the regular season.
