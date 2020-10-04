- Tyler Herro says passing Magic Johnson on rookie playoff scoring list would be ‘small steppingstone’
Tyler Herro says passing Magic Johnson on rookie playoff scoring list would be ‘small steppingstone’
- Updated: October 4, 2020
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is on the verge of passing Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for seventh on the NBA’s all-time playoff rookie scoring list.
Yet, the Heat rookie doesn’t appear to think passing Johnson would be a big deal.
“I mean I see it, but I don’t really acknowledge it,” Herro said. “I think records are meant to be broken. It’s still early in my career, so at the end of the day it’s just a small steppingstone.”
Herro, 20, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The confident youngster has had a magical first year in the NBA. During the regular season, he put up 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game.
However, the University of Kentucky product has brought his game to a higher level in the postseason. Herro is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest over the course of the playoffs.
The Heat have entrusted Herro with playing big minutes in the fourth quarter, being a central part of the offense and giving him tough defensive assignments.
Now, the rookie is 15 points behind Johnson’s total of 293 in 1980 and 21 points behind NBA icon Wilt Chamberlain’s 299 in 1960 in the all-time playoff rookie scoring list.
The Heat take on the Lakers in Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals on Sunday night.
