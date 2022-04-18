The Miami Heat may be the most disrespected team in the NBA this season. Despite the fact that the Heat secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, few analysts, pundits and fans have given them a solid shot at winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

Instead, many people have pegged teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics as the most likely squads to make it out of the East.

According to Heat guard Tyler Herro, he and his teammates wouldn’t have it any other way. He made it clear that the Heat would rather not have any attention at the moment. He also made it clear that despite the doubters, the Eastern Conference playoffs run through Miami this season.

Herro, just now on other Eastern teams getting more national attention:"We don't want attention. They've got to come through here anyway." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 18, 2022

Herro is one of the many reasons the Heat finished the regular season with a 53-29 record. After battling through something of a sophomore slump last season, Herro had a great 2021-22 regular season, and many thought he was deserving of an All-Star nod.

He finished the regular season averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. He is quickly making a name for himself as one of the best young guards in the NBA.

Now, he’ll look to contribute to a playoff run that the Heat believe can end in an NBA title, even if many around the league do not believe the team is capable of that feat.

The Heat have a 1-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. Game 2 will take place on Tuesday night.