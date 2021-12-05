Tyler Herro joins Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley in Miami Heat history - Heat Nation

- Tyler Herro joins Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley in Miami Heat history
Tyler Herro joins Dwyane Wade and Michael Beasley in Miami Heat history
- Updated: December 4, 2021
Tyler Herro continued to add to his young legacy with the Miami Heat on Saturday night, crossing 2,000 career points playing against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tyler is the 2nd-youngest player in franchise history to reach 2,000 (Beasley) and the 2nd-fastest to reach it (Wade).
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 5, 2021
Herro has played in 129 games with the Heat since being drafted out of the University of Kentucky in 2019. Only Dwyane Wade reached the milestone faster. Michael Beasley is the only player younger than Herro to reach 2,000 points.
Herro has averaged 15.4 points per game during his career in Miami. He is averaging 21.6 points per game for the Heat this season. He has posted 25 or more points nine times already this season with Miami.
In his third year in the NBA, the Heat will look for Herro to continue his hot start to the season as the team looks to continue to contend for a top spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami is 6-4 in their past 10 games with a record of 14-9 coming into their game against Milwaukee.
Miami defeated the Bucks 137-95 in the first game of the regular season this year.
