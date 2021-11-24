Tyler Herro issues message of supreme confidence regarding his ability to shine in 4th quarter for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a 100-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Star guard Tyler Herro had a fantastic overall showing in the victory, but he played especially well in the fourth quarter. The youngster scored 14 points in the final frame to push the Heat past Detroit.

Herro certainly seems to enjoy big moments, which he recently made very clear.

“I’ve always embraced being that guy since high school, really my whole life,” Herro said of rising to the occasion late in games. “That’s who I am. I like being that guy to take big shots. I like trying to help my team get back in the game. I’m not afraid.”

Herro confidently stated that he’s a “winner.”

“I’m a winner,” he said. “You put me in at the end of the fourth, I try to compete and I want to win. I can score, but I try to do as much as I can effectively to help win.”

When all was said and done, Herro finished Tuesday’s game with 31 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the field and 4-for-8 shooting from deep. He also added eight rebounds and three assists.

Tyler Herro (31 PTS) balled out in Miami's comeback win over Detroit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HChYC8mI4Z — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2021

The 21-year-old’s ability to show up late in games is becoming evident this season. In the fourth quarter of games in the 2021-22 campaign, he’s shooting 51.8 percent from the field and a whopping 50.0 percent from 3-point land.

Herro is definitely silencing his doubters. The former first-round has been arguably the NBA’s most valuable bench player this season, and there’s no telling where the Heat would be without him.