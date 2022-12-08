Tyler Herro issues message of confidence as Miami Heat battle through adversity

The Miami Heat haven’t been able to get out of their own way lately, but fourth-year guard Tyler Herro seems to feel good about his squad.

The 22-year-old said recently that the Heat’s spirits have been high. He implied that the team isn’t worried about the outside noise and added that the Heat are going to continue to focus on themselves and try to get better.

“I think our spirits have been high,” he said. “We’re not worried about proving anyone right or wrong. This is about us, our group. Just got to continue to get better. “We’re not really worried about how we started, who’s hurt and who’s not. We’re starting to get everyone healthy now, get everyone back in the lineup, and just continue to worry about ourselves and get better.”

It’s definitely a solid way of looking at the situation. Herro and his teammates probably realize that pushing the panic button is rarely a productive approach. It seems like they’re staying pretty levelheaded despite their struggles.

Miami has lost two straight games, three of its last four and seven of its last 11. The bigger picture isn’t much prettier for the Heat, as they’re 11-14 on the season.

The 2022-23 campaign is still in its early stages, but that won’t be true for much longer. The Heat are going to have to start winning games soon if they want to avoid falling into an even deeper hole.

One piece of good news for Miami is the fact that there isn’t much separation in the Eastern Conference from the No. 4 spot all the way down to the No. 12 spot. Just three games separate the fourth-place Brooklyn Nets and 12th-place Chicago Bulls.

That impacts Miami because the Heat are currently the No. 10 team in the East (just 2.5 games back of fourth place). If the Heat were to put together a little winning streak and perhaps get over .500, there’s a good chance they’d be rewarded with a noticeable jump in the standings.

As for Herro specifically, he’s been playing well lately. The youngster has averaged 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest over his last four games while posting some efficient shooting clips (53.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from deep).

Herro and the Heat will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.