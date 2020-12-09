Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem has spent 17 seasons with the Heat and is one of the most respected players in the game.

While he hasn’t contributed much on the court in recent years, Haslem is one of the best leaders in the entire NBA.

Heat guard Tyler Herro explained in an article in The Players’ Tribune just how important Haslem is to Miami.

“There’s OGs……. and then there’s UD. Like, there’s vets — and then there’s vets,” Herro wrote. “I feel blessed about the circumstances that I got to come up in last year, and this culture that I got to be a part of. But blessed is one thing. Having Udonis Haslem as your Big Vet, your first season in the league?? Man….. that’s a whole other thing. That’s like winning the lottery. And the fact that he re-upped this offseason, and now he’s back for another year? That’s pretty much like winning the lottery twice.”

Haslem will begin his 18th season with Miami this year. Herro is entering his sophomore campaign after a strong rookie season.

Clearly, Herro has taken Haslem’s leadership and experience to help him improve as a player.

Herro stepped up in a big way for Miami when the NBA restarted its season in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

His playoff performances showed just a glimpse of his ceiling as a player.

The Heat hit the lottery by taking Herro in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he hit the lottery in having Haslem as a teammate.