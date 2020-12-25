Miami Heat sophomore Tyler Herro is officially in the team’s starting lineup.

The guard recently dished on the biggest adjustment he’s had to make since transitioning to the starting unit.

“I think it’s more just adjusting to the role of starting compared to coming off the bench,” Herro said. “I don’t think it has anything to do with the point guard or shooting guard position. Like Spo (Erik Spoelstra) said, we’re position-less. Anybody can handle, anybody can get us into offense. “So I think it’s just more adjusting to being able to start instead of me being a spark coming off the bench. So it’s a little bit different, but I’m adjusting to it.”

Herro, 20, was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The youngster averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the 2019-20 regular season. He served an offensive jolt off the Heat’s bench.

“Last year, I came off came off the bench as an offensive spark. I came in and I was able to score right away off the bench,” he said. “But I think starting now, I have more time to let the game come to me instead of being out there and trying to be that spark. So it’s kind of like a different role this year. I’m just adjusting to it. “I played the whole year off the bench last year. That role seemed to work for me, so it’s just adjusting to a new role and just being able to be my best in my role.”

Although Herro didn’t gain a bunch of hype upon getting drafted, he blew the league away during his ascension in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Herro put up 16.0 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest in the 2020 postseason.

Now, the second-year sharpshooter will be expected to keep up the strong play in the Heat’s starting lineup.