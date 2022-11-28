Tyler Herro disappointed with his stat line in Miami Heat win despite recording first career triple-double

The Miami Heat pulled off a nice comeback win on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, and star guard Tyler Herro secured the first triple-double of his career in the process.

He recorded 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 40 minutes of action.

However, it seems like Herro wasn’t really happy with his performance in the contest.

“When I look at that box score, I still shake my head, for sure,” Herro said. “I’m a perfectionist. I want a complete game. It’s just who I am. So it’s back to the gym and to work on my misses.”

It makes sense that the University of Kentucky product wasn’t happy with his production on Sunday. After all, he only shot 3-of-13 from the field and missed all eight of his 3-pointers.

The former first-round pick has struggled shooting the ball since coming back from an ankle injury. Over his past three games, Herro is averaging just 13.0 points per game on 28.3 percent shooting from the field and 25.0 percent shooting from downtown.

Thankfully, other Heat players have picked up the slack during the team’s current three-game winning streak. Big man Bam Adebayo has put the team on his back, recording more than 30 points in back-to-back games.

He seems to be coming into his own as a primary offensive option, something that’s really great to see. He’s currently averaging 20.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the field.

The one-time All-Star has also shown an increased willingness to attempt 3-pointers, though he has yet to make one in 19 games.

As for Herro, he’s averaging 18.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while making 42.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 33.7 percent of his shots from 3-point range.

Perhaps his ankle is still bothering him a bit. That’ll be something to keep an eye on as the season goes on.

The Heat’s three-game winning streak has allowed them to move back into a play-in tournament spot for the time being. They’re just 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers, who are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Next up for the Heat are two straight games against the Boston Celtics on the road. Boston is first in the East, so those games will be great tests for Herro, Adebayo and the Heat.