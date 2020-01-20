Tyler Herro Claims He and Kendrick Nunn Both Deserve Rookie of the Year Award - Heat Nation

- Tyler Herro Claims He and Kendrick Nunn Both Deserve Rookie of the Year Award
Tyler Herro Claims He and Kendrick Nunn Both Deserve Rookie of the Year Award
- Updated: January 20, 2020
This season’s race for the Rookie of the Year award is shaping up to be an exciting one.
That’s especially true for Miami Heat fans thanks to rookie sensations Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro.
Herro recently said that he believes both and Nunn are worthy of being named Rookie of the Year, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
“We’re both deserving of Rookie of the Year,” Herro said. “We’re happy for each other. Some nights it might be his night, some nights it might be my night.”
While the two first-year players certainly have a case for winning the award, they are facing an uphill climb.
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant is considered the frontrunner for the award midway through the 2019-20 season. The second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is currently leading all rookies in average points and assists per game.
What Nunn and Herro have going for them are their roles in helping the Heat battle for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Nunn has started every game for the team, scoring 16.0 points per game, which is just 1.9 points less than Morant’s average.
Herro, on the other hand, has been a valuable spark off the bench for the Heat.
Even if neither of the two Heat rookies win the award, it would not be a surprise to see them included in the All-Rookie Team at the end of the season.
