Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is taking some heat from fans on Twitter after his chest tattoo was fully revealed.

The responses from fans have been brutal.

Terrible placement lol. The lion eyes above the nips is just awkward — IKnowBall (@Teddy66k) July 15, 2022

Omg this has to be one of worst tattoos in some many ways. The message sucks, the art sucks and the placement sucks. — scott (@Embiid_MVP22) July 15, 2022

I'd trade him just for getting that tattoo — Neo (@CapoDebosses) July 15, 2022

Literally one of the worst tattoos i've ever seen — Nbaofficialstrash (@nbaoficialtrash) July 15, 2022

That really looks like kitty cat lol and I imagine it’s supposed to be wolf eyes — Noah Kaufman (@N_KAUF827) July 15, 2022

this is one of the worst tattoos i’ve seen — coyg🇨🇦 (@jdavidgoat) July 15, 2022

this shit cracks me up every time I see it 😂😂😂😂 — Mike&Brandy ♥️🤗😘❤️ (@Beatfinder25) July 15, 2022

Omg I thought the wolves eyes were his nipples 😂 😂 — Andrew Oak (@Mayor_Oak) July 15, 2022

I EXPECT TO SEE THIS LEVEL OF BAD TATTOO ON UNDER CARD UFC GUYS https://t.co/re7AkBkVzq — Chungus Supreme (@FightsCameraPod) July 15, 2022

Tattoo artist needs to be tried in the court of law https://t.co/rV18Z8ET5B — Flygod (@DevinMcHale_) July 15, 2022

the more i think about this tattoo the more i want to know if he had a back and forth with the tattoo artist about making the wolf (lion?) head big enough so that his nips were the pupils of the eyes. i'm not saying that would be better, but they had to have considered it right? https://t.co/K7OcqZaEYn — Robert Jones (@stanton_jones) July 15, 2022

This a very 2000’s baby tattoo 😭 https://t.co/FtdogpFUjH — Cosmic Conqueror (@Vibeskywalker) July 15, 2022

Top 10 worst tattoos I have ever seen https://t.co/YApnceipYa — Arlong (@ramseyboltin) July 15, 2022

Fans may not enjoy Herro’s ink, but it’s hard to deny that he has been a great player for the Heat over the past few seasons.

Last season, Herro was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year for his impressive season for the Heat. Playing mainly off the bench (he made 10 starts), Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He struggled a bit in the playoffs during Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, but there’s no doubt that Herro is one of the game’s best young scorers.

He’s become a key part of Miami’s offense with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. With the Heat already bringing back Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin this offseason, it appears Herro could be the next player to sign the dotted line to extend his stay in Miami.

Herro’s ink may not be the best tattoo ever, but if the message helps motivate him to keep getting better, Heat fans certainly should warm up to their star guard’s ink.