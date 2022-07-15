 Twitter users demolish Tyler Herro after full view of his chest ink emerges: 'I'd trade him just for getting that tattoo' - Heat Nation
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is taking some heat from fans on Twitter after his chest tattoo was fully revealed.

The responses from fans have been brutal.

Fans may not enjoy Herro’s ink, but it’s hard to deny that he has been a great player for the Heat over the past few seasons.

Last season, Herro was named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year for his impressive season for the Heat. Playing mainly off the bench (he made 10 starts), Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

He struggled a bit in the playoffs during Miami’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, but there’s no doubt that Herro is one of the game’s best young scorers.

He’s become a key part of Miami’s offense with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. With the Heat already bringing back Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin this offseason, it appears Herro could be the next player to sign the dotted line to extend his stay in Miami.

Herro’s ink may not be the best tattoo ever, but if the message helps motivate him to keep getting better, Heat fans certainly should warm up to their star guard’s ink.

