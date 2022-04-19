Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’

Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young had an interesting take on how the Hawks plan to attack the Miami Heat defense in Game 2 of the first round.

Trae Young said he knows more about Miami's defense and energy after Game 1: "It's my job and our team's job to really match it. When a bully's trying to bully you, you don't just let them. You have to bully them back. That's how I feel and that's what we've got to do tonight." — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) April 19, 2022

Young struggled mightily against the Heat in Game 1, as they held him to just 1-of-12 shooting from the field. Young finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and four assists. He also turned the ball over six times.

Miami’s defense held the Hawks to just 91 points in Game 1, and the team is looking to duplicate that effort on Tuesday night in Game 2.

The Heat have been one of the best defenses in the league all season long. They finished the regular season with the fourth best defensive rating in the NBA, and they allowed just 105.6 points per game.

Miami was extremely physical with Young in Game 1, and it has several defenders that can match up with the Hawks guard. P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler are all more than capable of matching up with Young in this series.

Young had a terrific regular season for the Hawks, as he averaged 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The two-time All-Star led the NBA in total points and assists this season. There’s no doubt that Young is one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, and it seems he is going to try to showcase that after a rough Game 1.

Historic season for Trae Young Most total points and total assists in the league All NBA numbers 🧊🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/je026CqpTF — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2022

The Heat will look to keep Young under wraps once again when Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami.