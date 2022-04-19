- Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’
- Former Heat champ speaks on lack of mental health support during career, says he was told he wasn’t ‘serious’ about basketball
- P.J. Tucker wishes he had ‘somebody like me’ that could’ve guided him at start of NBA career
- Report: 5 Miami Heat rotation players listed as questionable for Game 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Tyler Herro on other East teams getting more national attention than the Miami Heat: ‘We don’t want attention’
- Video: Bam Adebayo’s live, candid reaction to finding out he’s not a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year
- Trae Young on the Atlanta Hawks dropping Game 1 to the Miami Heat: ‘I’m very confident we’ll turn this around’
- Video: Jimmy Butler and Trae Young get into a dust-up during Game 1
- 5 keys to the Miami Heat winning their first-round series vs. the Atlanta Hawks
- Miami Heat list 5 players on injury report for their 1st game of 2022 NBA Playoffs
Trae Young on Hawks’ game plan heading into Game 2 vs. Heat: ‘You have to bully them back’
- Updated: April 19, 2022
Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young had an interesting take on how the Hawks plan to attack the Miami Heat defense in Game 2 of the first round.
Trae Young said he knows more about Miami's defense and energy after Game 1:
"It's my job and our team's job to really match it. When a bully's trying to bully you, you don't just let them. You have to bully them back. That's how I feel and that's what we've got to do tonight."
— Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) April 19, 2022
Young struggled mightily against the Heat in Game 1, as they held him to just 1-of-12 shooting from the field. Young finished the game with eight points, six rebounds and four assists. He also turned the ball over six times.
Miami’s defense held the Hawks to just 91 points in Game 1, and the team is looking to duplicate that effort on Tuesday night in Game 2.
The Heat have been one of the best defenses in the league all season long. They finished the regular season with the fourth best defensive rating in the NBA, and they allowed just 105.6 points per game.
Miami was extremely physical with Young in Game 1, and it has several defenders that can match up with the Hawks guard. P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler are all more than capable of matching up with Young in this series.
Young had a terrific regular season for the Hawks, as he averaged 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc.
The two-time All-Star led the NBA in total points and assists this season. There’s no doubt that Young is one of the league’s most dynamic offensive players, and it seems he is going to try to showcase that after a rough Game 1.
Historic season for Trae Young
Most total points and total assists in the league
All NBA numbers 🧊🧊🧊 pic.twitter.com/je026CqpTF
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2022
The Heat will look to keep Young under wraps once again when Game 2 tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login