Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball.

Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.

“Can I be good at golf?” Wade asked.

Woods didn’t hold back.

“Hell no,” Woods said.

Wade has accomplished so much in the basketball world. One of his greatest achievements, as countless Heat fans know well, is helping Miami win three titles.

The Heat won their first championship in 2006, when Wade was just 24 years old. The Marquette University product averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in that year’s NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He was named that year’s Finals MVP.

Wade won two more rings in 2012 and 2013. Although LeBron James claimed Finals MVP honors during both of those years, Wade still played an irreplaceable role in the Heat’s title runs.

The 13-time NBA All-Star retired in 2019, but he is still largely involved in the league.

Wade is currently a part-owner of the Utah Jazz, who are assured of a berth in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Utah is fighting for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Heat, they also have lofty aspirations this year. The team has clinched the top spot in the East and will have home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs.

Miami will look to end its regular season on a high note when it faces the Orlando Magic on the road on Sunday.