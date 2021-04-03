- This iconic play between LeBron James and Dwayne Wade appears to be recreated in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
This iconic play between LeBron James and Dwayne Wade appears to be recreated in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
- Updated: April 3, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is starring in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and it appears that some iconic moments from his career could be in the film.
View this post on Instagram
A photo revealed a scene that depicts a similar play from James’ career when he was with the Miami Heat.
During a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, James caught a pass from teammate Dwayne Wade and threw down a thunderous dunk.
A photo captured Wade celebrating James’ finish before the superstar dunked the ball, and the released scene from “Space Jam: A New Legacy” looks very similar.
Perfect 🔥 #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/to6hqYUiLI
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) April 3, 2021
James and Wade were a dynamic duo in Miami, as they went to four straight NBA Finals and won two titles.
Now, James is looking to further his legacy in Los Angeles after winning his fourth NBA championship last year.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to release on July 16 of this year. It will be interesting to see if James pays homage to any other moments in his career in the film.
