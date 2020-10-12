The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to become this year’s NBA champions.

The Heat fought in Game 6, but ultimately fell 106-93 to the Lakers.

Duncan Robinson, who hit seven 3-pointers in Game 5, reportedly was “talking s—” during Game 5.

However, Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shut it down really quick, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

The Lakers reportedly had been frustrated that Robinson seemed to be getting extra steps off of screens, sources told Haynes.

“And with Robinson occasionally talking trash, that only increased the Lakers’ annoyance after he torched them for 26 points while draining seven triples in Game 5,” Haynes wrote. “Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came into Game 6 focused on not losing sight of Robinson, a rookie who is already one of the best players in the league at moving without the ball. “Of course, the game got chippy.”

Caldwell-Pope then took a shot at Robinson with just under three minutes left in the half.

“You ain’t nothing,” Caldwell-Pope shouted at Robinson with 2:50 left in the half while Miami’s Bam Adebayo was at the free-throw line. Referee James Capers warned Caldwell-Pope to cool it down and he replied, “He’s the one talking sh–. He ain’t getting nothing tonight.”

Robinson finished the game with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

The Lakers, on the other hand, took home the title.