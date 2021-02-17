- Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green
Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green
February 17, 2021
So far this season, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has taken another step forward in his development.
In fact, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sees a similarity between Adebayo and Draymond Green.
Steve Kerr says Bam Adebayo reminds him of Draymond Green in way he impacts game on both ends.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 17, 2021
It may not exactly be a direct comparison, but Adebayo has indeed become a pretty well-rounded player dating back to last season when he had a breakout campaign.
Green is one of the NBA’s most unique players. He doesn’t score much, but he’s able to handle the ball and run the fast break, and he’s a very good rebounder and passer.
In addition, Green has had a reputation for several years as one of pro basketball’s best defensive players.
In his fourth season, Adebayo has increased his scoring output while expanding the range on his jumper.
In averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season, the University of Kentucky product has been one of the few bright spots in what has so far been a frustrating campaign for Miami.
The team is 11-16 and struggling to enter the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference as several of its key players have missed significant time.
