Spencer Dinwiddie Boastfully Declares That He’d Be an ‘Easy Start’ Over Goran Dragic

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is not afraid to hype himself up.

The 6-foot-6 pro recently stated that he should be considered top dog over Miami Heat veteran Goran Dragic and New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball in a social media post.

Lol uhhhhh another easy Start… I’m taking Dragic off bench tho. Fan of Lonzo too before y’all make this something it ain’t. https://t.co/iBYOxgZTYv — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 15, 2020

Dinwiddie, 27, is likely confident because he just had the best season of his career. In fact, he’s enhanced his production every year he’s been in the league.

On the season, Dinwiddie put up 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 boards per game.

Excluding Nets star Kyrie Irving, who only played in 20 games this season, Dinwiddie led the team in scoring. Despite Dinwiddie’s important value to the Nets, he will not participate in the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign in Orlando, Fla.

While the rising star had a strong year, he still doesn’t have the same resume that Dragic has.

After all, the 34-year-old has averaged more than 20.0 points per game twice during his career. Furthermore, he won the Most Improved Player award in 2014 and was named an All-Star in 2018.

Not to mention, the point guard led Slovenia to a gold medal at EuroBasket 2017.

Over the course of his NBA career, Dragic has averages of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards per contest. He currently plays a pivotal role coming off the Heat’s bench.