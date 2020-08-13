 Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury

Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury

T.J. Warren and Jimmy Butler

As the Miami Heat look to get ready for the playoffs, one of their remaining regular season opponents is dealing with a significant injury.

The Indiana Pacers, who the Heat will play on Friday, are treating forward T.J. Warren for plantar fasciitis, according to a source.

Warren has unexpectedly been one of the deadliest NBA players during the resumption of the 2019-20 season. Despite never being named to an All-Star team, Warren averaged 34.8 points a game on 60.5 percent field goal shooting in his first five games in the bubble.

Heat star Jimmy Butler called Warren out in a January matchup, and the trash-talking continued when the two teams faced off on Monday.

Thanks in part to Butler, Miami held Warren to a paltry 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Heat and Pacers are currently engaged in a fight for the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed. Miami is currently just a half-game ahead of the Pacers for the fourth spot.

Of course, given the bubble environment, the advantage of being the fourth seed this season may be negligible at best.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login