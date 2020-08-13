- Report: Indiana Pacers Forward T.J. Warren Dealing With Significant Injury
- Updated: August 12, 2020
As the Miami Heat look to get ready for the playoffs, one of their remaining regular season opponents is dealing with a significant injury.
The Indiana Pacers, who the Heat will play on Friday, are treating forward T.J. Warren for plantar fasciitis, according to a source.
TJ Warren has Plantar fasciitis in his right foot, per @ThisIsJMichael pic.twitter.com/aX2ZEqExZC
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 12, 2020
Warren has unexpectedly been one of the deadliest NBA players during the resumption of the 2019-20 season. Despite never being named to an All-Star team, Warren averaged 34.8 points a game on 60.5 percent field goal shooting in his first five games in the bubble.
Heat star Jimmy Butler called Warren out in a January matchup, and the trash-talking continued when the two teams faced off on Monday.
Thanks in part to Butler, Miami held Warren to a paltry 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field.
The Heat and Pacers are currently engaged in a fight for the Eastern Conference’s fourth seed. Miami is currently just a half-game ahead of the Pacers for the fourth spot.
Of course, given the bubble environment, the advantage of being the fourth seed this season may be negligible at best.
