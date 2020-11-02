If one were to ask Shaquille O’Neal what his favorite moment was from his three-and-a-half seasons with the Miami Heat was, one may expect him to say winning the NBA championship.

Instead, during a text message session, O’Neal said that his favorite moment with the team was actually getting into a fight with teammate Dorell Wright while naked.

Wright was a 6-foot-9 forward who, as a rookie, joined the Heat for the 2004-05 season, the same campaign that O’Neal made the move to South Florida.

Wright became a key role player who occasionally started and ended up playing six seasons for Miami.

O’Neal, of course, helped transform the Heat from a marginally good team to a great team.

With the Newark, N.J. native manning the middle, and a young second-year guard named Dwyane Wade becoming a full-fledged superstar, the Heat won their first NBA title in 2006.

Along the way, O’Neal helped keep things loose on every team he played on with his endless jokes, pranks and hijinks.