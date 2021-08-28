- Shaquille O’Neal appears to challenge LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to epic father-son tournament
Shaquille O’Neal appears to challenge LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to epic father-son tournament
- Updated: August 28, 2021
In a recent Instagram post, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal appeared to challenge Miami Heat legends LeBron James and Dwyane Wade to a father-son basketball tournament.
View this post on Instagram
O’Neal, James and Wade all have children with very bright futures in the basketball world. A father-son tournament would be an extremely unique and exciting event.
The trio of NBA legends were all members of the Heat at one point during their respective careers, and each player won at least one title with Miami.
Today, James is the only player of the three who is still active as a player. His playing days won’t be coming to an end anytime soon, as he seemingly has multiple quality seasons left in the tank.
James is a 17-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion. In the 2021-22 season, he’ll hope to win the fifth ring of his career and his second with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat would like to prevent that from happening.
