As the Miami Heat prepare for the transactional period of the 2020 offseason, it appears that one of their role players may be on the move.

That’s because signs are pointing to big man Meyers Leonard moving out of Miami.

Leonard is a 7-foot-1 center who was acquired last summer from the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the regular season, he provided Miami with valuable depth behind the ascendant Bam Adebayo, and he was especially helpful on the defensive end and on the boards.

However, his playing time declined precipitously during the playoffs.

One of the weaknesses of the Heat may be serviceable size up front, the lack of which got exposed during their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

If Leonard leaves, a backup center or big man will likely be on the team’s checklist of players to acquire before the 2020-21 NBA season kicks off.