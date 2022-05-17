Scout bashes Tyler Herro, says he hasn’t shown he’s a productive option behind Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, but one scout doesn’t believe the team has what it takes to make the NBA Finals.

The scout took a shot at the team’s supporting cast behind Jimmy Butler, specifically Tyler Herro, in an article by The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry and Josh Robbins.

“I just think Miami doesn’t have quite enough,” the anonymous scout said. “It’s Butler, Butler, Butler and then who else? Tyler Herro, he’s averaged, what, 14 (points), in the playoffs? That’s not going to do it in this series. He’s got to be better. Philadelphia did a decent job on him, but Tyler Herro’s got to rise to the occasion, and I’m not convinced he’s going to be a real productive number two to get them to the Finals. He has to be. He hasn’t shown that yet.”

Herro has seen his numbers dip in the playoffs, as he is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and just 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The league’s Sixth Man of the Year hasn’t shown that he can be a clear No. 2 scoring option behind Butler in the postseason after a strong regular season. The University of Kentucky product averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game during the regular season while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat are going to need to get as much production as possible from their role players, as the Celtics have done a solid job defensively on star players in the postseason.

Boston slowed down Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the first round, and it eventually wore out Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Heat will certainly rely on Butler to get them going, but the scout makes a valid point that someone behind him will have to step up.

Herro will look to prove the doubters wrong by getting back on track in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 between the Celtics and Heat is scheduled to tip off in Miami on Tuesday night.