Richard Jefferson emphatically declares that the Miami Heat are the best team in the NBA

- Updated: November 7, 2021
Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Miami Heat were expected by many to have at least a puncher’s chance at winning the NBA championship.
But not that many expected them to win seven of their first nine games.
In fact, former NBA player Richard Jefferson made a bold claim about Miami.
The Miami Heat ARE THE BEST TEAM IN BASKETBALL! pic.twitter.com/11RHni25Xb
— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) November 7, 2021
Last season, coming off an unexpected trip to the NBA Finals in 2020, the Heat had high hopes. Instead, many key players missed significant time due to injury or illness, and the Heat got swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
To rectify its issue of getting off to slow starts offensively, Miami traded for veteran star point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason. It was considered by many to be the most consequential move of any NBA team.
Lowry’s impact on the Heat has been immediate, but there have been other factors that have contributed to their impressive start.
Big man Bam Adebayo is continuing to develop on both ends of the floor, while Jimmy Butler has been playing very well.
But one of the biggest stories has been the ascension of guard Tyler Herro. He has been red-hot and is emerging as a top candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
With other contenders such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers struggling a bit, Jefferson may be right.
