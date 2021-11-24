Report: Tyler Herro observed and studied Bradley Beal's training sessions during offseason - Heat Nation

- Report: Tyler Herro observed and studied Bradley Beal’s training sessions during offseason
Report: Tyler Herro observed and studied Bradley Beal’s training sessions during offseason
- Updated: November 24, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is evolving into one of the league’s top young players this season.
The 21-year-old has been a massive weapon for the Heat so far in the 2021-22 campaign. Miami’s 12-6 start to the year has had a lot to do with Herro’s contributions.
Drew Hanlen, Herro’s trainer, spent a lot of time working with the Heat star during the offseason. Hanlen works with multiple NBA stars, including Bradley Beal.
Over the offseason, hours before scheduled sessions between Herro and Hanlen in Los Angeles, Beal would work with the trainer. Apparently, Herro studied Beal’s sessions.
“Before Hanlen would train Herro at noon in Los Angeles, he’d work out Beal at 10 a.m.,” wrote Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports. “Herro asked if he could observe those sessions so he could study the three-time All-Star for the Washington Wizards.”
Hanlen explained why that was so impressive to him.
“To me, that was really cool just because he put the ego aside,” Hanlen said. “I think there’s a lot of people that would not have the humility to show up and watch one of his peers work out. But he said, ‘You know what, he is a polished version of what I want to become, so might as well steal as much as I can from him.'”
All of the work Herro put in over the offseason is paying off. The former first-round pick is in the midst of a career year.
He’s averaging 22.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game so far this season. He’s shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from deep, which are both huge improvements over his shooting clips from the 2020-21 season.
Herro will look to keep things rolling throughout the year and help the Heat challenge for a title in the process.
