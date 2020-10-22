- Report: NBA 2K21 rewards Jimmy Butler with stunning player rating after playoff run
- Updated: October 22, 2020
The Miami Heat went on an incredible run this postseason to make the NBA Finals.
Led by star Jimmy Butler, Miami knocked off the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on its way to the Finals.
The Heat would lose to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, but they showed that they can compete with anyone in the league.
Butler, who had an amazing playoff run that included a pair of triple-doubles in the NBA Finals, was rewarded for his efforts.
NBA 2K21 announced Butler’s new rating following the Heat’s phenomenal run. The star was given a 93 overall for his performance.
Jimmy earns a 93 OVR after his unbelievable playoff run
Accurate? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/5kleVGlnsA
— NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020
It is nice to see Butler get recognized for his play.
He had a 40-point triple-double in Game 3 of the Finals that essentially kept Miami’s season alive.
Butler has shown just how good he is through his first season in Miami, and Heat fans certainly hope that there will be more NBA Finals appearances to come.
