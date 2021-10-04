Wolves player wants to see if Ben Simmons can make things ‘frontal and uncomfortable’ like Jimmy Butler did to force trade

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler infamously forced his way out from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season.

Butler’s decision to force himself to a new team made things uncomfortable in Minnesota, and one former Timberwolves player is wondering if Ben Simmons could follow a similar path with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons reportedly wants out from Philly after the team floated him in trade talks this offseason.

Simmon’s lack of shooting and aggressiveness has been viewed as a potential Achilles heel for the Sixers, but he’d have to channel a mindset few players have to force his way out.

“There’s a precious few who can do that and be comfortable doing that for an unknown period of time,” a Wolves player told The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and Kelly Iko. “I know Jimmy and it was not hard for him to do. … It’ll be interesting to see if (Ben) can go as far as Jimmy did if needed.”

The Sixers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, but they’d almost certainly take a step back if they couldn’t find a trade partner for Simmons, and he just sat out in the 2021-22 season.

The Heat are in a great position to capitalize on Philly’s dysfunction, and it is ironic that Butler’s move a few years ago, which led to him being traded to the Sixers, could be used against the organization with Simmons.