The relationship between the Miami Heat and their star veteran Jimmy Butler has reportedly improved, just three months after an ugly scene between Butler and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra took place.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic looked at the possibility of the Heat acquiring Kevin Durant in exchange for Butler and noted how the improved relationship may factor into the team’s final decision.

“So unless the Nets trade [Ben] Simmons, the Heat’s path to getting Durant may mean a trade package with Butler at its center,” Vardon wrote. “Relations between the franchise and Butler improved dramatically from March, when an ugly blow-up on the bench between Butler and Spoelstra included challenges issued for fights and Spoelstra slamming his clipboard as Butler walked back onto the court. Those relations improved because Butler carried Miami to the brink of the finals. He scored 47 points in Game 6 in Boston and was brilliant again in Game 7, so close to winning that game on his last shot.”

Last week, Durant asked for a trade from the Nets, which has since set off a wealth of speculation about where he could end up. The Heat will obviously make a strong effort to deal for the superstar, but what Heat players end up being part of the package remain unknown.

Butler was himself acquired by the Heat three years ago in a sign-and-trade, with the Heat reaching the finals in his first year with the team. After a quick exit the following year, the Heat narrowly missed another berth in the 2022 NBA Finals.

In the Heat’s dream scenario, they’ll be able to keep Butler while also trading for Durant. A deal like that would very likely make them the new favorites to capture the Eastern Conference title for the upcoming campaign.

Butler is known for his fiery temperament, so a heated argument on the bench was likely seen by the team as a momentary explosion in the heat of the moment. They know that the talent possessed by Butler may end up making a huge difference in helping them toward the goal of winning the franchise’s fourth championship.

For now, the Heat are presumably seeking to develop the best possible package in their quest to put Durant on the team for the 2022-23 season.