Ray Allen thought he missed his epic game-tying shot in Game 6 of 2013 NBA Finals

Ray Allen only spent two seasons with the Miami Heat during his NBA career, but he made the most of them.

The sharpshooter will likely always be known best for his iconic shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

The Heat were facing elimination against the San Antonio Spurs. In the closing seconds of the game, the Spurs had a three-point lead, and they were moments away from clinching the title.

But Allen didn’t let it happen. After a crazy sequence, Allen found himself shooting a 3-pointer from the corner with Miami’s season on the line. The shot went down, and the game went to overtime, where the Heat were able to pull off a victory.

Allen recently spoke about that moment and revealed that he thought the shot wasn’t going to go in.

“I remember the ball left my fingertips, and it floated different from any other time,” Allen told The Athletic. “It felt like it was low, like it wasn’t going to make it.”

Allen explained that everything around him “stopped” in that moment.

“If I can just describe everything around me, it was like everything had stopped,” he said. “There was no noise. Then the ball goes through the net, and there’s just this roar of excitement and thunder.”

The Heat’s 2013 NBA title was the second championship of Allen’s career, and it almost certainly wouldn’t have happened without him.

Ray Allen says LeBron and Coach Spo still call to thank him for hitting his iconic shot in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals One of the greatest shots in NBA Finals history. (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/iofE8lpaK0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2021

The 10-time All-Star finished his career as a 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc. He also averaged 18.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Allen’s final season in the NBA was the 2013-14 campaign. He is a Hall of Famer today.