Ray Allen shows off scary, bloody pictures from dangerous bike accident

Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen recently shared some photos to Instagram of injuries he suffered from a bike accident in his neighborhood.

In the post, Allen explained that he was trying to get out of the way of a car that was behind him, and in the process, he ran over a tree branch and was thrown from his bike. He said that his wife took him to the hospital out of precaution, and fortunately, everything was fine.

Allen emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet while biking, and he explained that his helmet may have saved him from a more serious injury.

Allen only spent two seasons with the Heat, but he established an outstanding legacy there.

Most notably, he hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history in the 2013 NBA Finals. It was a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs — a game in which Miami was facing elimination. Allen’s shot extended the series, and the Heat ultimately won the title in Game 7.

As a member of the Heat, Allen averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 44.6 percent clip from the field and a 39.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.

He is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history.