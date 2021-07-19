- Ray Allen shows off scary, bloody pictures from dangerous bike accident
- Bam Adebayo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his 24th birthday
- Duncan Robinson slams role social media plays in how fans see certain NBA stars
- Video: Zach LaVine gushes over Bam Adebayo’s offensive skill and defensive ability
- Report: Bam Adebayo considered ‘virtually untouchable’ by Miami Heat executives and players
- Dwyane Wade sends LeBron James ultimate compliment in regards to Bronny’s development
- Report: Miami Heat among Damian Lillard’s preferred trade destinations
- Bam Adebayo’s empathetic reaction to Bradley Beal being dropped from Team USA due to COVID-19
- Report: Team USA considering substituting Duncan Robinson in place of Bradley Beal for Olympics
- Report: Miami Heat have emerged as ‘aggressive suitor’ for Collin Sexton
Ray Allen shows off scary, bloody pictures from dangerous bike accident
- Updated: July 19, 2021
Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen recently shared some photos to Instagram of injuries he suffered from a bike accident in his neighborhood.
View this post on Instagram
In the post, Allen explained that he was trying to get out of the way of a car that was behind him, and in the process, he ran over a tree branch and was thrown from his bike. He said that his wife took him to the hospital out of precaution, and fortunately, everything was fine.
Allen emphasized the importance of wearing a helmet while biking, and he explained that his helmet may have saved him from a more serious injury.
Allen only spent two seasons with the Heat, but he established an outstanding legacy there.
Most notably, he hit one of the biggest shots in NBA history in the 2013 NBA Finals. It was a game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs — a game in which Miami was facing elimination. Allen’s shot extended the series, and the Heat ultimately won the title in Game 7.
As a member of the Heat, Allen averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 44.6 percent clip from the field and a 39.8 percent clip from beyond the arc.
He is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in NBA history.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login