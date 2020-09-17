- Ray Allen Reveals How Afraid Miami Heat Were of Boston Celtics: ‘They Were Scared to Death’
- Report: 3 Calls Went Against Miami Heat at End of Regulation and Overtime in Game 1
- Report: Jimmy Butler Closing in on Becoming ‘Biggest Face’ of Luxury Athletic Brand
- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler Named to All-NBA Third Team
- Oddsmakers Release Miami Heat’s Chances of Winning NBA Championship This Season
- Dwyane Wade Shares Perfect LeBron James Image to Depict Clippers Choking to Nuggets
- Tyler Herro Joins Dwyane Wade in Miami Heat History Books for Incredible Achievement
- Jimmy Butler Reacts to ’Savior’ Bam Adebayo’s Clutch Block on Jayson Tatum
- NBA Twitter Erupts After Bam Adebayo’s Game-Saving Block on Jayson Tatum in Game 1
- Video: Bam Adebayo Obliterates Jayson Tatum’s Late-Game Dunk Attempt to Close Out Game 1
Ray Allen Reveals How Afraid Miami Heat Were of Boston Celtics: ‘They Were Scared to Death’
- Updated: September 16, 2020
Legendary NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen revealed that the Miami Heat were scared of the Boston Celtics when he joined Miami in 2012.
Allen won an NBA title with both teams, but he explained what made Miami so afraid of Boston during that time.
Allen’s departure from Boston to join the Big 3 in Miami was not received well by his former teammates, but it paid off when the Heat won the 2013 NBA Finals.
Now, the Heat and Celtics are squaring off once again in this year’s Eastern Conference Finals.
Miami took Game 1 in a thrilling comeback. The Heat were able to force overtime thanks to a huge 3-pointer by Jimmy Butler.
Another big shot but Butler, plus a huge block by Bam Adebayo propelled Miami to the win in overtime.
Both teams are attempting to rekindle a rivalry that was as strong as ever during Allen’s career.
Game 2 is scheduled to be played on Thursday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login